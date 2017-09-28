Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) will post $83.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.88 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $79.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $83.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.14 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $347.38 million to $358.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services Inc alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/provident-financial-services-inc-pfs-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-83-84-million.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services (PFS) traded up 2.03% on Friday, hitting $26.65. 343,229 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.00. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.