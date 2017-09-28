Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) will post $83.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.88 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $79.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $83.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.14 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $347.38 million to $358.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Several analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Provident Financial Services (PFS) traded up 2.03% on Friday, hitting $26.65. 343,229 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.00. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.
