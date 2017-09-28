Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Presidio, Inc. provides information technology services. The Company offers enterprise-class solutions, including advanced networking, data analytics and center modernization, hybrid and multi-cloud, cyber risk management, and enterprise mobility as well as a broad suite of professional services, including strategy, consulting, design and implementation. It serves healthcare, education, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing and distribution and energy and utilities sectors. Presidio, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Presidio Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSDO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Presidio in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Presidio in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Presidio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Presidio (PSDO) traded up 0.035% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.315. 102,556 shares of the company were exchanged. Presidio has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.59 million. Presidio’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Presidio will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/presidio-inc-psdo-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSDO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter valued at about $1,037,160,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter valued at about $111,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter valued at about $27,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio during the second quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio during the second quarter valued at about $18,536,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.