Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Receives C$79.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.29.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$109.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) traded up 1.53% on Friday, reaching $98.83. 31,804 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In related news, Director John Zaplatynsky acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$99.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,390.00. Also, Director John Stephen Beliveau sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$149,700.00.

About Premium Brands Holdings Corp

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

