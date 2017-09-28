PostNL NV (PNLYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services. PostNL N.V. is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. “

PostNL NV (PNLYY) traded down 1.87% on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. PostNL NV has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. PostNL NV’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

About PostNL NV

PostNL N.V. is the provider of postal and parcel services in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three segments: Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels and International, and PostNL Other. The Company’s geographical segments include The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe, Europe and Rest of the World.

