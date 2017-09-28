Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Alibaba Group Holding Limited comprises 8.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2,538.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,989,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,145,123,000 after buying an additional 54,829,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,278,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,681,000 after buying an additional 7,544,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,318,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,929,000 after buying an additional 4,813,431 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,050,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,603,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,893,000 after buying an additional 3,110,026 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) traded down 0.018% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.959. 5,804,542 shares of the company were exchanged. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $86.01 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.740 and a beta of 2.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 69,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,853 put options.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

