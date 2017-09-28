Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $117.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.10 million and the lowest is $116.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. will report full year sales of $117.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.53 million to $567.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $592.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $583.42 million to $602.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V..

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.76 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 422,059 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is based in the Netherlands and operates hotels and resorts. The Company owns, operates and develops all-inclusive resorts in beachfront locations in vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns a portfolio consisting of more than 10 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

