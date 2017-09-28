Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 358,065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.05 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

The stock’s market cap is $199.60 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Insiders have acquired 266,500 shares of company stock worth $181,455 in the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

