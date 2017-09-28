Media headlines about PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6628138519125 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE PKO) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 40,771 shares of the stock traded hands. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/pimco-income-opportunity-fund-pko-getting-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The Fund invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and may hold common stocks, including those received from conversion of other portfolio securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.