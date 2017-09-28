Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Pier 1 Imports traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 14,614,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 710% from the average daily volume of 1,803,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIR. ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $7.25 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 493.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 83,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 106.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pier 1 Imports, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

