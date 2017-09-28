Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PIR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $7.25 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR) traded down 9.222% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.085. The company had a trading volume of 10,074,799 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Pier 1 Imports has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.187 and a beta of 1.69.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

