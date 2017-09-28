PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded up 3.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 468,267 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $110,932.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,837.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 49,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $652,364.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,062.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,675 shares of company stock worth $879,808 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

