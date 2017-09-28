PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Get PFSweb Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) traded down 0.12% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $157.18 million. PFSweb has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PFSweb will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/pfsweb-inc-pfsw-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other PFSweb news, EVP Cynthia D. Almond sold 57,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $461,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Oxford Asset Management grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSWEB, Inc is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.