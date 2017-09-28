Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,144 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 71,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) traded up 0.691% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.695. The company had a trading volume of 9,377,852 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.112 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

