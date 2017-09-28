Petrus Trust Company LTA Trims Stake in Ellington Financial LLC (EFC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its position in Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,550 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned 0.48% of Ellington Financial worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE EFC) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Ellington Financial LLC has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial LLC will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 257.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

