Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 15,708 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 687.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 5.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 861,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 0.9912% during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.3299. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,677 shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9954 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

In other ON Semiconductor Corporation news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,611.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,079.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,385.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,548 shares of company stock worth $450,275 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

