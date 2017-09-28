PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 2,520,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,117,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetMed Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get PetMed Express Inc. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $675.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $342,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,856.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,730 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/petmed-express-inc-pets-stock-price-down-7-4.html.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.