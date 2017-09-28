PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 2,520,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,117,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.
PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetMed Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.
The company has a market cap of $675.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $342,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,856.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,730 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.
