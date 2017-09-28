PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Position Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of PerkinElmer worth $54,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 185.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE PKI) traded down 0.56% on Thursday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,097 shares. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.74.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

