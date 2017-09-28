PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 6,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 3,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 6,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 3,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $52,410.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $153,990.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 3,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $50,610.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 3,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $49,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $150,840.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $150,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $306,720.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 6,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $101,160.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) remained flat at $17.85 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,881 shares. The company has a market cap of $419.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.61. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $201.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 137% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

