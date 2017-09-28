Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $17.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) traded down 0.0806% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.4701. 2,964,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7172 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

