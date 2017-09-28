Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.19.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) traded up 1.26% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,624 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $36.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.30 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 506.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

