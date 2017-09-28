Panther Securities PLC (PNS) Posts Earnings Results

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 32.60 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Panther Securities PLC had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 52.63%. The firm had revenue of £717 million for the quarter.

Panther Securities PLC (LON PNS) traded up 0.75% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 337.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,308 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 59.85 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 332.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 327.49. Panther Securities PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 285.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 363.00.

Panther Securities PLC Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company. The Company owns and manages approximately 800 individual property units within approximately 130 designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Company focuses in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages various residential flats in various town center locations.

