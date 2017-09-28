OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $3,137,000 Position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

OTA Financial Group L.P. held its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. E I Du Pont De Nemours And accounts for about 2.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) remained flat at $83.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,861,021 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

