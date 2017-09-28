Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE ORA) traded up 6.74% on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 434,814 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,843 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $285,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bronicki Investments Ltd. sold 3,323,482 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $189,438,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,062,066 shares of company stock valued at $630,579,098. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6,068.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,210,000 after buying an additional 2,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

