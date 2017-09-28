Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OA. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

In related news, insider Frank L. Jr. Culbertson sold 2,002 shares of Orbital ATK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $211,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 400 shares of Orbital ATK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,002 shares of company stock worth $316,492. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 17,832.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,090,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,857,000 after buying an additional 5,061,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 5,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,409,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,091,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 355,311 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 4,908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 240,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orbital ATK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $465,739,000 after purchasing an additional 227,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. 1,284,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of -0.34. Orbital ATK has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $133.39.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post $6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

