Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 27,728 Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,228 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 703.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,963 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Corporation in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 202,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $7,712,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,181 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denis P. O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE EXC) traded down 0.70% during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 211,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exelon Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.59%.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

