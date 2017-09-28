Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (FTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,213 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Fortis worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis Inc. alerts:

Fortis Inc. (NYSE FTS) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 11,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.3197 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (FTS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-increases-holdings-in-fortis-inc-fts.html.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.