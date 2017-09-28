Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,362 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank AG were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 49.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG in the first quarter worth about $171,600,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) opened at 17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The stock’s market cap is $35.11 billion. Deutsche Bank AG also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,405 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.03 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

