On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Stake Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.43% of On Assignment worth $98,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in On Assignment by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in On Assignment during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in On Assignment by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in On Assignment during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in On Assignment during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ ASGN) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,803 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. On Assignment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $55.53.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. On Assignment had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $653.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded On Assignment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on On Assignment from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. On Assignment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

