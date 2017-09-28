ObsEva SA (OBSV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on ObsEva SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on ObsEva SA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ObsEva SA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) traded up 1.9666% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.6373. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares. ObsEva SA has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $217.63 million.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post ($2.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA Company Profile

Obseva SA is a Switzerland-based company active in the pharmaceutical and medical research sector. The Company develops oral compounds to treat women’s reproductive health conditions from conception to birth. Its pipeline includes three product candidates: OBE2109 is an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and blocks the endogenous GnRH from activating its pituitary receptors, which reduces estrogen production by the ovaries and leads to amenorrhea.

