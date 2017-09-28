Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) CEO Taylor L. Reid acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE OMP) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 337,620 shares. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock’s market cap is $233.75 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) CEO Taylor L. Reid Purchases 20,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/oasis-midstream-partners-lp-omp-ceo-taylor-l-reid-purchases-20000-shares.html.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.