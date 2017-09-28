NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) traded down 0.591% on Thursday, reaching $174.691. 2,947,063 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.242 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $191.20.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr cut shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $15,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,220.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $5,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,326.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,940 shares of company stock valued at $84,186,080. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

