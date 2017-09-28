Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.3194332492707 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) traded up 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,187 shares. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.

