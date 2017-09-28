Numeric Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (BG)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512,100 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.42% of Bunge Limited worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. CGOV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Bunge Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Limited from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE BG) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. 134,566 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $83.75.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Bunge Limited had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.64%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $210,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

