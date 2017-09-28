Numeric Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Numeric Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/numeric-investors-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-sabra-healthcare-reit-inc-sbra.html.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) traded up 1.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,980 shares. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.