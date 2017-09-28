Numeric Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) traded up 1.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,980 shares. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $29.10.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.
Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.
