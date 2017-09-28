Numeric Investors LLC Increases Stake in The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL)

Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in shares of The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474,200 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 4.60% of The Finish Line worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 15,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $170,892.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $269,386.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) traded down 1.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 262,248 shares. The Finish Line, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $445.74 million.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.25 million. The Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Finish Line, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is -45.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FINL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on The Finish Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded The Finish Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Finish Line from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Finish Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

