Numeric Investors LLC Buys 1,077,842 Shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2,170.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,842 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 2.33% of Progress Software Corporation worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software Corporation by 53,713.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progress Software Corporation by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 782,906 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software Corporation by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software Corporation by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 609,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 238,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Progress Software Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) traded down 3.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,662 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $38.51.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Progress Software Corporation had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Progress Software Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software Corporation’s payout ratio is -42.74%.

Progress Software Corporation Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

