Noven Financial Group Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Noven Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.4% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (SLV) traded up 0.322% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.881. 2,372,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

