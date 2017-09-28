Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 304.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,563,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002,159 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,445,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,867,000 after acquiring an additional 506,489 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,076,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,182,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,258,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,146,000 after acquiring an additional 408,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,420,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) traded down 0.284% on Thursday, hitting $33.385. 6,412,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.571 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

In other news, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,710,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $821,954.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/notis-mcconarty-edward-reduces-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.