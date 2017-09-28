Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman Corporation accounts for about 2.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 70.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 38.6% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 331.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,271,000 after purchasing an additional 759,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.15. 205,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.59. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.60 and a 52 week high of $286.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.01.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

