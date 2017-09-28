Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank Ag (CBK) a €8.50 Price Target

Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) received a €8.50 ($10.12) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. set a €12.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €8.00 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €9.65 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €9.50 ($11.31) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.01 ($10.72).
Shares of Commerzbank Ag (CBK) traded down 1.174% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €11.365. The company had a trading volume of 90,810 shares. Commerzbank Ag has a 12-month low of €5.33 and a 12-month high of €11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.78 and a 200-day moving average of €9.70. The company’s market capitalization is €14.23 billion.
Commerzbank Ag Company Profile
