Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3350816533334 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) traded down 0.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 205,690 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Nomura Holdings Inc ADR had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

