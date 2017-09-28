Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €8.10 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €8.10 ($9.64) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.20 ($7.38) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €6.50 ($7.74) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.14) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG set a €6.70 ($7.98) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.40 ($7.62) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €6.10 ($7.26).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

