NiSource, Inc (NI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NiSource have gained higher than the industry it belongs to in the last six months. NiSource is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6–$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures from 2018 to 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down the coal usage. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. NiSource’s rising debt level amid increasing interest rates is another concern.”

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) traded down 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,041 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,115.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

