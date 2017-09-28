Nimble Storage (NMBL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nimble Storage earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6106557141321 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) remained flat at $12.49 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Nimble Storage has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

About Nimble Storage

Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) focuses on providing its end-customers with data. The Company’s Predictive Cloud Platform combines predictive analytics, flash storage and multicloud infrastructure to manage operations in on-premises data centers and in the cloud. Its products allow end-customers to deploy workloads flexibly on flash arrays, converged infrastructure and the public cloud.

