Nike, Inc. (NKE) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,306 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Nike worth $57,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Nike by 75.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 31.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Nike by 3.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,630,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,360 shares of company stock worth $29,340,374. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 5,760,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nike, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Nike also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,842 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average volume of 6,391 put options.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nike, Inc. will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Nike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Nike from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

