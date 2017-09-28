New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,289,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,334,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,797 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $190,134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,578,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $801,415,000 after acquiring an additional 749,158 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $84,453,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,637,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,533,825,000 after acquiring an additional 471,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,930 shares of company stock worth $69,008,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) traded down 0.755% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.065. 12,260,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $790.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.378 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Vetr raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Apple from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.96.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

