Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Bought by HealthCor Management L.P.

HealthCor Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,178 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 4.2% of HealthCor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HealthCor Management L.P. owned 2.89% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $117,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $207,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) traded up 0.60% on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 223,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s market cap is $5.21 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $436,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $844,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,655 shares of company stock worth $7,018,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

