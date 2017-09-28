Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund (NML) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund (NYSE:NML) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9437953482019 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund (NYSE NML) traded up 1.48% on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 129,371 shares of the company traded hands. Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About Neuberger Berman MLPome Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund has assembled a portfolio that focuses on Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and selects companies that have economic characteristics substantially similar to MLPs.

