Nestle SA (NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 95 price target on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 90 price target on Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. set a CHF 88 price target on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 93 price target on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a CHF 83 price target on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, S&P Global set a CHF 95 price target on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 86.42.

Nestle SA (VTX NESN) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching CHK 81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,025 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of CHK 251.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. Nestle SA has a 1-year low of CHK 67.00 and a 1-year high of CHK 86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of CHK 80.38.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

