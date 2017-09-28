Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.26.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,829 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. Expedia has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The online travel company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Expedia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Expedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Okerstrom sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Victor Kaufman sold 35,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $5,314,425.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,031,902.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,826 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,010 in the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Expedia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Expedia by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 309,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Expedia during the second quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia by 229.1% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 28,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Expedia by 14.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

